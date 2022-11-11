Sign up
Lest We Forget
The ugliest 1960s church in town has a beautiful, elegant display of wool poppies
11th November 2022
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Sally Ings
Beautifully decorated. Quite a poignant collection of pictures
November 11th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful collage honoring remembrance day
November 11th, 2022
Susan Wakely
It might be ugly but they have made a great effort and you have captured their efforts nicely.
November 11th, 2022
Merrelyn
What a lovely display.
November 11th, 2022
