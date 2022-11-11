Previous
Lest We Forget by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Lest We Forget

The ugliest 1960s church in town has a beautiful, elegant display of wool poppies
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Sally Ings ace
Beautifully decorated. Quite a poignant collection of pictures
November 11th, 2022  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful collage honoring remembrance day
November 11th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
It might be ugly but they have made a great effort and you have captured their efforts nicely.
November 11th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
What a lovely display.
November 11th, 2022  
