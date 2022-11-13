Previous
On My Walk Today I Saw...... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2381

On My Walk Today I Saw......

Roe deer eating berries, candle-snuff fungi, a field parasol fungus, a red admiral butterfly, foraging squirrels, a danger sign, feeding Highland cattle calves, holly blossom and a stately home.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

ace
Linda ace
A lovely walk you've had!
November 13th, 2022  
