Photo 2381
On My Walk Today I Saw......
Roe deer eating berries, candle-snuff fungi, a field parasol fungus, a red admiral butterfly, foraging squirrels, a danger sign, feeding Highland cattle calves, holly blossom and a stately home.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
collage
,
omwt-nov22
Linda
ace
A lovely walk you've had!
November 13th, 2022
