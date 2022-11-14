Sign up
Photo 2382
Looking Over to Gosport
The light on the water was beautiful.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
5
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3920
photos
209
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
14th November 2022 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
yacts
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and mood, love the light and reflections!
November 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely reflections.
November 14th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
This has such lovely symmetry with the masts and the reflections. Fabulous!
November 14th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
I don't usually associate Gosport with beautiful.....this is really lovely ❤️
November 14th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
I so like the lighting in this Jackie. Lovely reflections of those sailboats.
November 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
