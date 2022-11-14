Previous
Looking Over to Gosport by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Looking Over to Gosport

The light on the water was beautiful.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and mood, love the light and reflections!
November 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely reflections.
November 14th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
This has such lovely symmetry with the masts and the reflections. Fabulous!
November 14th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
I don't usually associate Gosport with beautiful.....this is really lovely ❤️
November 14th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I so like the lighting in this Jackie. Lovely reflections of those sailboats.
November 14th, 2022  
