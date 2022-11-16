Sign up
Photo 2384
On My Walk Today .........................
...........I saw the kingfisher four times, an egret catching fish and a couple of rainbows
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
16th November 2022 11:05am
Tags
omwt-nov22
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh that came out well.
November 16th, 2022
