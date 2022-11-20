Sign up
Photo 2388
Blue Moon
Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon suspended in a church.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
20th November 2022 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Caterina
ace
Wow! What an image! Fav
November 20th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Very nice image, the lighting is caught so well.
November 20th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Saw this in Lincoln cathedral & was really impressive. Saw the world one in another less impressive building & felt it didn’t have the same impact. So, I think the experience depends on where it is displayed. Nice lighting.
November 20th, 2022
