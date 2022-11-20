Previous
Blue Moon by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2388

Blue Moon

Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon suspended in a church.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Caterina ace
Wow! What an image! Fav
November 20th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Very nice image, the lighting is caught so well.
November 20th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Saw this in Lincoln cathedral & was really impressive. Saw the world one in another less impressive building & felt it didn’t have the same impact. So, I think the experience depends on where it is displayed. Nice lighting.
November 20th, 2022  
