Photo 2390
Dinky Heroes
In camera double exposure of my recent tombola win. Rude to give away as a Christmas gift, and may go stale if not opened immediately. Also no phojo, so desperation shot. Sweet eh??!
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
22nd November 2022 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Bokehliscious.
November 22nd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Oh you naughty temptress!!
November 22nd, 2022
katy
ace
I am totally unfamiliar with these but they still look yummy
November 22nd, 2022
