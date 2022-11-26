Sign up
Photo 2394
If You Hang It They Will Come .....
But they didn't and they definitely won't now!
Even the local rodents left well alone!
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3943
photos
209
followers
75
following
2387
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2390
2391
1375
2392
1376
1377
2393
2394
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th November 2022 1:03pm
Tags
garden
,
nov22words
katy
ace
What in the world?! I have never seen such. I can’t believe that they won’t come and eat those green sprouts. I think this is a Fabulous Wabi Sabi photo
November 26th, 2022
