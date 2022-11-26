Previous
If You Hang It They Will Come ..... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
If You Hang It They Will Come .....

But they didn't and they definitely won't now!
Even the local rodents left well alone!
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy ace
What in the world?! I have never seen such. I can’t believe that they won’t come and eat those green sprouts. I think this is a Fabulous Wabi Sabi photo
November 26th, 2022  
