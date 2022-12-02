Sign up
Photo 2400
Cheese Division
The adult Christmices are very interested in the mathematical science of serving a cheese board
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
They are are probably confused with the word cut rather than nibble.
Creative use of these cute mice.
December 2nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
they plan to be in all pre Christmas photos. Not following any word prompts, but might shoehorn them into a challenge or two??
December 2nd, 2022
Anne
ace
They are cute, are they metal? Fab composition too
December 2nd, 2022
Creative use of these cute mice.