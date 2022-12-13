Previous
Husha Bye Baby, On a Wreath's Top by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2411

Husha Bye Baby, On a Wreath's Top

They'll not be staying there when the wreath is hung up outdoors
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
katy ace
something super sweet and whimsical about this one FAV
December 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So sweet. Lulled asleep by the bokeh.
December 13th, 2022  
