Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2485
Stripy Field Glowing in the Sunshine
This field was a vibrant green on the South Downs. In an adjacent field was a herd of 15 deer, two buzzards high above and shadows on the ground.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4111
photos
214
followers
90
following
680% complete
View this month »
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
Latest from all albums
1433
2482
1434
2483
2484
1435
2485
1436
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
25th February 2023 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
Mary Siegle
ace
I love the stripes and the dramatic sky. Very nice!
February 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the stripes, what an interesting image.
February 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close