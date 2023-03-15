Previous
A Yellow One by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2503

A Yellow One

There are three yellow Quality Street sweets, this one, Toffee Deluxe, comes half way down the favourites in a newspaper survey. (The Toffee Penny is bottom for those of you agree and leave them in the bottom of a Christmas tin)
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

