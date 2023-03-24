Previous
Little Blue Jug by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2512

Little Blue Jug

One of the items left behind by daughter, hoping it stays here when she comes to take away her belongings
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

JackieR

ace
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas )
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely little jug. I think that it should definitely stay.
March 24th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
It is beautiful, keep it!
March 24th, 2023  
Brian ace
Exquisite presentation of the special jug.
March 24th, 2023  
