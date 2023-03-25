Previous
Happy Memories Jar by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2513

Happy Memories Jar

Last year on days when something lovely happened I made a note of the event, date and persons involved on a post-it and popped it in a Kilner jar.

I've started taking a handful of notes out at the weekends and if one of my happy memories includes a name I take a photo and WhatsApp it to the person.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

JackieR

What a wonderful idea! Beautiful photo of your memory jar papers
March 24th, 2023  
What a lovely idea.
March 24th, 2023  
I love it and grateful to be a recipient of a happy memory WhatsApp.
March 24th, 2023  
A fabulous idea Jackie
March 24th, 2023  
What a fantastic idea Jackie:)
March 24th, 2023  
Fantastic idea! I love it and the pic too!
March 24th, 2023  
Such a beautiful soft image.
I made a pretty jar into a "Blessings Jar" for a friends birthday & the first post-it note that went in was for my gift!
March 24th, 2023  
