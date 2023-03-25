Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2513
Happy Memories Jar
Last year on days when something lovely happened I made a note of the event, date and persons involved on a post-it and popped it in a Kilner jar.
I've started taking a handful of notes out at the weekends and if one of my happy memories includes a name I take a photo and WhatsApp it to the person.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4169
photos
220
followers
96
following
688% complete
View this month »
2506
2507
2508
2509
2510
2511
2512
2513
Latest from all albums
167
2510
1459
11
2511
1460
2512
2513
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
17th March 2023 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-depth
,
rainbow2023
katy
ace
What a wonderful idea! Beautiful photo of your memory jar papers
March 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely idea.
March 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I love it and grateful to be a recipient of a happy memory WhatsApp.
March 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous idea Jackie
March 24th, 2023
Peter
ace
What a fantastic idea Jackie:)
March 24th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Fantastic idea! I love it and the pic too!
March 24th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a beautiful soft image.
I made a pretty jar into a "Blessings Jar" for a friends birthday & the first post-it note that went in was for my gift!
March 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I made a pretty jar into a "Blessings Jar" for a friends birthday & the first post-it note that went in was for my gift!