Photo 2515
Get the London Look
This week it will be random, very low key.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
2
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
365
PENTAX K-70
26th March 2023 2:05pm
rainbow2023
Peter
ace
What a great title and subject perfectly fits today’s colour Jackie, like the way the light captures the lettering well thought out composition :)
March 27th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful light
March 27th, 2023
