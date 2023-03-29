Sign up
Photo 2517
Wabi Sabi, dried, distressed daffs
Time to consign them to the garden bin I think
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4179
photos
218
followers
96
following
689% complete
View this month »
Tags
rainbow2023
Elisa Smith
ace
It's always sad.
March 29th, 2023
