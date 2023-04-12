Previous
Wallis with Simon of Sudbury by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2531

Wallis with Simon of Sudbury

Fran said for my challenge to photograph something typical (or strange and unique) of my neighbourhood. And of course, those beautiful mice must appear in the photo! This is my brother's neighbourhood.

Simon Sudbury, Archbishop of Canterbury, was beheaded by Wat Tyler's peasants. It took many blows of the axe to sever his head, which is mummified and kept in St Gregory's Church.

Wallis, and family, posed on many of the red posts of the town's history trail. They REALLY wanted to pose by the head, but it's not on public display!!

Bit of interesting information here about some of the posts the mice sat on

https://www.stgregorychurchsudbury.co.uk/talbot-trail-sudbury/

More info on Peasants' Revolt and the Poll Tax ( which I'm ashamed to say I knew little ( ok nothing) about!!)

https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryUK/HistoryofEngland/Wat-Tyler-the-Peasants-Revolt/
JackieR ace
@franbalsera hope it's ok to have used my brother's neighbourhood for your challenge
April 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice fun shot
April 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Poor Simon.
April 12th, 2023  
