Wallis with Simon of Sudbury

Fran said for my challenge to photograph something typical (or strange and unique) of my neighbourhood. And of course, those beautiful mice must appear in the photo! This is my brother's neighbourhood.Simon Sudbury, Archbishop of Canterbury, was beheaded by Wat Tyler's peasants. It took many blows of the axe to sever his head, which is mummified and kept in St Gregory's Church.Wallis, and family, posed on many of the red posts of the town's history trail. They REALLY wanted to pose by the head, but it's not on public display!!Bit of interesting information here about some of the posts the mice sat onMore info on Peasants' Revolt and the Poll Tax ( which I'm ashamed to say I knew little ( ok nothing) about!!)