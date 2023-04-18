Previous
Gazing at Hope by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Gazing at Hope

GF Watts painting of "Hope" is my favourite portrait, infact, possibly my favouritest of all paintings.

I took the adult meeces to see her, and the noise Wallis made when he lost balance and fell almost attracted the attention of the guide!!

If Hope had been an Old Master I'd have used her for my inspiration for tomorrow's self-portrait over there!
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
695% complete

View this month »

Diana ace
You are doing such wonderful things with your meeces, I love this!
April 18th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Did they enjoy it? I find Hope an oxymoron as she looks blind, sad and almost hopeless with only one string left on that lyre. Clearly it touches your imagination.
April 18th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh my goodness! I hope Wallis suffered no ill effects from the fall. A terrific choice of composition for the photo
April 18th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Good catch and glad you were there to introduce the Meeces to Hope and help with their excitement. Great PoV to capture this story. Fav. Wonderful title too!!!!
April 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Was Wallis giddy with excitement seeing Hope?
April 18th, 2023  
