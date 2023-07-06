Previous
Mediaeval Church by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2616

Mediaeval Church

The plain whitewashed outside of St Teilo's Church gives no indication of the decoration on the walls inside.

Restored, and replica, mediaeval paintings in jaw-dropping colours.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
716% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Beautiful art work. Lovely capture Jackie
July 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise