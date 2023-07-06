Sign up
Previous
Photo 2616
Mediaeval Church
The plain whitewashed outside of
St Teilo's Church
gives no indication of the decoration on the walls inside.
Restored, and replica, mediaeval paintings in jaw-dropping colours.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
6th July 2023 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Anne
ace
Beautiful art work. Lovely capture Jackie
July 6th, 2023
