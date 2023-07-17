Previous
Witchoriaish Lavender by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2627

Witchoriaish Lavender

Felicity challenged me to follow a 'geometric landscape' PShop tutorial . My heart sank, I don't use PShop and find tutorials difficult/boring to follow. I watched and adapted the tutorial workflow as best I could in Affinity.

THEN I looked up Victoria Seimer who had inspired the tutorial. I was intrigued (wowed!) by her work, so I hope Felicity you don't mind, but following the tutorial for sunsets the results were a tad flat, where I think this one is closer to Witchoria's work.

I'm so chuffed my workflow was just three steps and no swearing either!!
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Thanks for sharing
July 17th, 2023  
Annie D ace
fabulous!
July 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A fascinating effect.
July 17th, 2023  
Brian ace
Fascinating
July 17th, 2023  
