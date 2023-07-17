Witchoriaish Lavender

Felicity challenged me to follow a 'geometric landscape' PShop tutorial . My heart sank, I don't use PShop and find tutorials difficult/boring to follow. I watched and adapted the tutorial workflow as best I could in Affinity.
THEN I looked up Victoria Seimer who had inspired the tutorial. I was intrigued (wowed!) by her work, so I hope Felicity you don't mind, but following the tutorial for sunsets the results were a tad flat, where I think this one is closer to Witchoria's work.
I'm so chuffed my workflow was just three steps and no swearing either!!