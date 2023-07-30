Previous
Creepy Display by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Creepy Display

Verrechchia's was an ice-cream parlour, the family story was that Dad proposed to Mum there.

There's a Verrecchia booth in the museum, with the ugliest, creepiest mannequin eating a knickerbocker glory.
JackieR

Not sure about ugly and creepy. I think it looks like a young girl amazed at the treat in front of her. I love all the mirrors and the way you used them for this shot.
July 30th, 2023  
