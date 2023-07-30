Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2640
Creepy Display
Verrechchia's was an ice-cream parlour, the family story was that Dad proposed to Mum there.
There's a Verrecchia booth in the museum, with the ugliest, creepiest mannequin eating a knickerbocker glory.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4419
photos
218
followers
109
following
723% complete
View this month »
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
Latest from all albums
2635
2636
2637
1553
2638
1554
2639
2640
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
30th July 2023 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Not sure about ugly and creepy. I think it looks like a young girl amazed at the treat in front of her. I love all the mirrors and the way you used them for this shot.
July 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close