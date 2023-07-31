Previous
A Month in a Day by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
A Month in a Day

I worked my through the world watercolour month prompts and did them in a day.

I was going the shelve the whole thing, think this is shelved ok?

You can compare my interpretations with the list of prompts as I've numbered my miniatures (spot the one done twice in error?!)
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Taffy ace
What an interesting challenge! I'm impressed with your one-day approach
July 31st, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
This is a wonderful idea, and well done! Thank you for the link.
July 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
You never cease to amaze me, what a great day you had!
July 31st, 2023  
