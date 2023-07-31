Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2641
A Month in a Day
I worked my through the world watercolour month prompts and did them in a day.
I was going the shelve the whole thing, think this is shelved ok?
You can compare my interpretations with the
list of prompts
as I've numbered my miniatures (spot the one done twice in error?!)
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4420
photos
218
followers
109
following
723% complete
View this month »
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
Latest from all albums
2636
2637
1553
2638
1554
2639
2640
2641
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
31st July 2023 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrart
Taffy
ace
What an interesting challenge! I'm impressed with your one-day approach
July 31st, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
This is a wonderful idea, and well done! Thank you for the link.
July 31st, 2023
Diana
ace
You never cease to amaze me, what a great day you had!
July 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close