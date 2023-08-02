Sign up
Photo 2643
Signed and Dated in Quintriplicate
Kids now have control of our finances when no longer in control of our faculties.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4423
photos
217
followers
109
following
724% complete
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2638
1554
2639
2640
2641
1555
2642
2643
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
2nd August 2023 4:43pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Can you put the paperclips on facing the same direction please.
August 2nd, 2023
