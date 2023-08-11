Previous
Philp Jackson's Garden's Sculpures by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Philp Jackson's Garden's Sculpures

Philip Jackson is a contemporary sculptor who has his own quirky style of faceless, masked, geometric, gold enhanced figures. He does also do 'proper' stuff too.

By apointment his garden has been open to the public for the week. Sue and I had the garden all to ourselves the whole time. A serene place to sit and ponder and gaze at his, frankly, weird works.

https://philipjacksonsculptures.co.uk/

11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous sculptures even if the masks look a little creepy.
August 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fascinating shots and collage.
August 11th, 2023  
