Previous
Photo 2652
Philp Jackson's Garden's Sculpures
Philip Jackson is a contemporary sculptor who has his own quirky style of faceless, masked, geometric, gold enhanced figures. He does also do 'proper' stuff too.
By apointment his garden has been open to the public for the week. Sue and I had the garden all to ourselves the whole time. A serene place to sit and ponder and gaze at his, frankly, weird works.
https://philipjacksonsculptures.co.uk/
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous sculptures even if the masks look a little creepy.
August 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fascinating shots and collage.
August 11th, 2023
