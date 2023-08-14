Sign up
Previous
Photo 2655
Big Van, Little Van,Tea Time
Couldn't resist this teacosy! Our pitch has roe deer visiting us grazing. I've popped the scenic roof to get photos when they're next by us!!
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
5
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4450
photos
215
followers
105
following
william wooderson
The perfect setup for a blue tea party!
August 14th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great tea cosy. I hope that the weather is kind to you.
August 14th, 2023
Kathy
ace
A cute cozy for your en plein air tea. Nice still life with the van in the background.
August 14th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Too cute
August 14th, 2023
Monica
Cute!
August 14th, 2023
