Went to one of Southampton's premier visitor attractions today, the art gallery . Totally surprised to see a Gormley, a Lowery, a Rodin and a Monet all in the same room. There were works by the Pre-Raphelite Brotherhood and a Gainsborough. I was blown away at the photo-realism of John Salt's paintings and next time I have time to kill in S'oton (or Scummerstown as locals in Portsmouth call the city ) I'm going to go back and really take my time to view.