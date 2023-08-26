Previous
Today's Time Filling Activity by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2667

Today's Time Filling Activity

It's a bit rough and ready, I have to learn how to solder neatly, align the glass accurately and place hanging loops. But apart from all of those, not bad for an idea nicked from a book I browsed in Waterstone's yesterday
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
730% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
August 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done. One for me to try.
August 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 26th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
It's great!
August 26th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@corinnec thank you
@joansmor it's ok
@wakelys just spent more £££ on line on supplies
@bkbinthecity ver kind
August 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise