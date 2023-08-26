Sign up
Previous
Photo 2667
Today's Time Filling Activity
It's a bit rough and ready, I have to learn how to solder neatly, align the glass accurately and place hanging loops. But apart from all of those, not bad for an idea nicked from a book I browsed in Waterstone's yesterday
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
5
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4480
photos
213
followers
101
following
Tags
jackierselfie
bkb in the city
Very nice
August 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done. One for me to try.
August 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 26th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
It's great!
August 26th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@corinnec
thank you
@joansmor
it's ok
@wakelys
just spent more £££ on line on supplies
@bkbinthecity
ver kind
August 26th, 2023
365 Project
close
@joansmor it's ok
@wakelys just spent more £££ on line on supplies
@bkbinthecity ver kind