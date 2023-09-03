Sign up
Previous
Photo 2675
Nick
This is Nick, he's the oldest crew member in this year's Clipper Around the World Race. Crews' ages range from 18-71
Nick is doing all the legs of the voyage, so expects to be home in ten months!
Why isn't he in my strangers' album? I've been in three pantomimes with him (he's always the dame) and I've sailed with him for a week supporting blind, visually impaired crew.
I know Nick will be a fabulous quartermaster for his boat, Bekezela. I'm looking forward to his talk on his travels at the sailing club next year.
More details on the race
https://www.clipperroundtheworld.com/race/route-map
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
1
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4498
photos
216
followers
102
following
Tags
portrait
Joanne Diochon
ace
Interesting person. I wish him all the best on his ocean voyage.
September 3rd, 2023
