This is Nick, he's the oldest crew member in this year's Clipper Around the World Race. Crews' ages range from 18-71Nick is doing all the legs of the voyage, so expects to be home in ten months!Why isn't he in my strangers' album? I've been in three pantomimes with him (he's always the dame) and I've sailed with him for a week supporting blind, visually impaired crew.I know Nick will be a fabulous quartermaster for his boat, Bekezela. I'm looking forward to his talk on his travels at the sailing club next year.More details on the race