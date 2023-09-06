Previous
Tennyson by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Tennyson

This is the plaster and gesso model for the bronze sculpture of Alfred Lord Tennyson that stands in the grounds of Lincoln Cathedral.

Its a difficult subject to photograph, it is crammed into a room with another model of GF Watts' - Physical Energy, surrounded by other artifacts and furnishings.
Lis Lapthorn ace
Great. One of my favourite poets.
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
