Previous
Photo 2678
Tennyson
This is the plaster and gesso model for the bronze sculpture of Alfred Lord Tennyson that stands in the grounds of Lincoln Cathedral.
Its a difficult subject to photograph, it is crammed into a room with another model of GF Watts' - Physical Energy, surrounded by other artifacts and furnishings.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4506
photos
216
followers
102
following
733% complete
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
1588
2675
1589
2676
2677
1590
30
2678
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX Optio W80
Taken
10th April 2023 11:48am
Tags
adamski effect tennyson
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Great. One of my favourite poets.
September 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 6th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
September 6th, 2023
