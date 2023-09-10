Sign up
Photo 2682
It Rained
And I slept through the lightning and thunder too!! Can't complain I don't sleep in the van ever again!!!
10th September 2023
10th Sep 23
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that you were cosy and watertight.
September 10th, 2023
Anne
ace
Away in your camper? We are off again in two weeks! Enjoy - rain and all
September 10th, 2023
