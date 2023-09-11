Previous
Lasagna by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Lasagna

Is it very wrong to plan your meals around your photo habit??
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Christine Sztukowski ace
No great shot of a delicious meal
September 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Yummy
September 11th, 2023  
Jacqueline ace
Delicious! Not strange at all!
September 11th, 2023  
