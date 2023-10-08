Previous
Another Church with Lovely Light by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Another Church with Lovely Light

St George's Church in Langton Matravers, building dates mainly from Victorian era, but there's been a place of worship here for 700 years.
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice light.
October 8th, 2023  
