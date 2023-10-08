Sign up
Previous
Photo 2710
Another Church with Lovely Light
St George's Church in Langton Matravers, building dates mainly from Victorian era, but there's been a place of worship here for 700 years.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
8th October 2023 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice light.
October 8th, 2023
