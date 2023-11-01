Previous
Morning Ritual by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2734

Morning Ritual

I'm not human until I've had my second cup of tea, sat in bed reading my book!

I'm doing a photo a day, using my phone, with the same subject. Northy is planning to use her new phone all month as well. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48563

I'm going to try to fit in this month's word prompts too!!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details

