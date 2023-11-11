Previous
At Prayer by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2744

At Prayer

It's the soldiers and families that bear the brunt of war.


11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
751% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So true. Beautifully composed
November 11th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great composition
November 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So nicely captured.
November 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
