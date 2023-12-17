Sign up
Photo 2780
Pottery Wot I Made
Picked up my pottery from my friend.
The yarn bowl doesn't really work, but it's a great ornament and the tea-light is absolutely gorgeous.
After Christmas I'll reveal my Christmas present to me, from me!
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Shame about the yarn bowl but they both look good.
December 17th, 2023
moni kozi
The suspense is killing you, right????
Really nice pieces. Pottery is something i admired, but kept my distance
December 17th, 2023
