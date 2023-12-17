Previous
Pottery Wot I Made by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2780

Pottery Wot I Made

Picked up my pottery from my friend.

The yarn bowl doesn't really work, but it's a great ornament and the tea-light is absolutely gorgeous.

After Christmas I'll reveal my Christmas present to me, from me!
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Shame about the yarn bowl but they both look good.
December 17th, 2023  
moni kozi
The suspense is killing you, right????
Really nice pieces. Pottery is something i admired, but kept my distance
December 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise