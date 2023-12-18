Sign up
Previous
Photo 2781
Christmas Fridge
No sooner do I cross something off my list, I add two more. But I did manage to use the left over letters to make a festive-ish word group
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4685
photos
218
followers
95
following
761% complete
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
18th December 2023 11:58am
katy
ace
An interesting view into your activities. It looks like you have the food part done. I hope you get finished in time.
December 18th, 2023
