Photo 2841
To Eat or Not To Eat?
A bit of grooming taking place in the chimps' enclosure
Pocketful of joy today- time spent with a friend to celebrate her birthday at Monkey World (oh and after 8 weeks, we can now flush the loo and it doesn't rain in the dining room!)
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
for2024
