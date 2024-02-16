Previous
To Eat or Not To Eat? by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2841

To Eat or Not To Eat?

A bit of grooming taking place in the chimps' enclosure

Pocketful of joy today- time spent with a friend to celebrate her birthday at Monkey World (oh and after 8 weeks, we can now flush the loo and it doesn't rain in the dining room!)
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Photo Details

