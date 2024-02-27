Previous
Wrapped in a Curtain by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Wrapped in a Curtain

TLC loves to wrap herself in the patio door's curtain. She'll occasionally growl at a passing pigeon, but mostly she sheds hair and sleeps.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo Details

Wendy ace
It's a hard knock life

=^°°^=
February 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Growing new hair and sleeping is very hard work.
February 27th, 2024  
