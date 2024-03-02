Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2856
Patterns in the Droplets
Two out of two for this month's words and the rainbow
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4823
photos
220
followers
94
following
782% complete
View this month »
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
Latest from all albums
1700
2854
207
37
208
2855
1701
2856
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
2nd March 2024 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
pattern
,
rainbow2024
,
march24words
Susan Wakely
ace
A great start. I am sure that you can keep it going.
March 2nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fabulous! you picked up a second pattern in the waterdroplets.
March 2nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Love this!
March 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close