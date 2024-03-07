Previous
Next
Dickens' Inspiration by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2861

Dickens' Inspiration

This gravestone apparently inspired Charles Dickens to use the name Marley in A Christmas Carol.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cornwall-59809446
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
784% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise