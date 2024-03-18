Sign up
Photo 2872
It Just Might Arrive There Tomorrow
Or, possibly next month.
I did get some funny looks from people at the bus stop as I posed this! Hoping it reaches friend who's had a hip replacement. Card shows a doctor saying " We decided to keep the hip and replace you"! Hoping he laughs!!
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
eotb
,
sixws
,
rainbow2024
,
march24words
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, great card!
March 18th, 2024
moni kozi
keep the hip :D :D :D We have a creepier joke with a surgeon getting out of the OR exclaiming: The operation was a complete success. The patient is dead.
March 18th, 2024
