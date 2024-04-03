Sign up
Previous
Photo 2888
Candid Camera Club
The gang came into the bookshop with me today, to practise their street photogging skills.
Pocketful of joy today - seeing two huge herons flying over the street above our house. So majestic
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
8
1
2881
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
Tags
jrlego
,
30-shots2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
April 3rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Fun shot.
April 3rd, 2024
katy
ace
They are doing a great job of documenting your experiencesd so far . Great to hear about the herons!
April 3rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Cute!
April 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Either my eyes have gone funny or nothing is sharp in this? I love the idea though. Spying on the little old lady over the bookshelf!
April 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Did they help with sorting the books?
April 3rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
no
@casablanca
if struggling with getting focus right, it will improve over the month ( I hope)
@ljmanning
got some funny looks
@grammyn
it was fabulous to see their prehistoric shapes overhead
@mittens
best of a bad lot
@joansmor
thank you
April 3rd, 2024
Anne
ace
Nosey trio!! Hope they had fun though
April 3rd, 2024
close
365 Project
close
