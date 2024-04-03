Candid Camera Club

Previous
The gang came into the bookshop with me today, to practise their street photogging skills.

Pocketful of joy today - seeing two huge herons flying over the street above our house. So majestic
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

JackieR

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Fun shot.
April 3rd, 2024  
katy ace
They are doing a great job of documenting your experiencesd so far . Great to hear about the herons!
April 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Cute!
April 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Either my eyes have gone funny or nothing is sharp in this? I love the idea though. Spying on the little old lady over the bookshelf!
April 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Did they help with sorting the books?
April 3rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
@wakelys no
@casablanca if struggling with getting focus right, it will improve over the month ( I hope)
@ljmanning got some funny looks
@grammyn it was fabulous to see their prehistoric shapes overhead
@mittens best of a bad lot
@joansmor thank you
April 3rd, 2024  
Anne ace
Nosey trio!! Hope they had fun though
April 3rd, 2024  
