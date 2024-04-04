Previous
Getting The Painter by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Getting The Painter

When Norman said we'd missed a bit I did't realise I was being set up for the gang to photograph me.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
HA! A stealth portrait. They are a sneaky bunch.
April 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
You can't make any mistakes now with three cameras on you.
April 4th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Cute
April 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They are turning out to be a helpful gang to have around.
April 4th, 2024  
