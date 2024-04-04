Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2889
Getting The Painter
When Norman said we'd missed a bit I did't realise I was being set up for the gang to photograph me.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4886
photos
218
followers
98
following
791% complete
View this month »
2882
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
Latest from all albums
2884
1720
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
1721
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
4th April 2024 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legographer
,
jrlego
,
30-shots2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
HA! A stealth portrait. They are a sneaky bunch.
April 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
You can't make any mistakes now with three cameras on you.
April 4th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Cute
April 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They are turning out to be a helpful gang to have around.
April 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close