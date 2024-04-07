We Used to have Breezy Days, Now We Have Named Storms

Jay-Kay was the only one brave enough to go out in the wind to get the view of Emsworth Harbour.



It was blowing a hoolie, ( Storm Kathleen) and it took us only ten minutes to motor from the harbour, half a mile away you can see in the distance, to the shore opposite. But it took nearly half an hour to safely secure the moored boat in the wind and waves.



Must say I'm relieved I'm not going out tomorrow to assist with ferrying boat owners when the boats are craned into the harbour. Fingers crossed the wind's settled on Tuesday when I am going afloat to help!!



Pocketful of joy today - a gorgeous sunny, blowy, high wavey day to be out, for ten minutes, on the sea.