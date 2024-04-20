Previous
Watching the Tide by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Watching the Tide

Stu came on the water with us today, but we were too busy to take his phtoto afloat. Here he is enjoying the sunshine watching the tide come in and watching the wildlife fly by.

Pocketful of joy today - watched a peregrine falcon and couple of herons fly overhead and the terns were diving for fish that were jumping.


20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

JackieR

narayani ace
Sounds a lovely day
April 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh lovely. Were you kayaking?
April 20th, 2024  
Anne ace
Oh lucky Stu! Im enjoying the focus and depth of field and wishing I was on a beach too
April 20th, 2024  
