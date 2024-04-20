Sign up
Previous
Photo 2905
Watching the Tide
Stu came on the water with us today, but we were too busy to take his phtoto afloat. Here he is enjoying the sunshine watching the tide come in and watching the wildlife fly by.
Pocketful of joy today - watched a peregrine falcon and couple of herons fly overhead and the terns were diving for fish that were jumping.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
langstone
,
legographer
,
jrlego
,
30-pics2024
narayani
ace
Sounds a lovely day
April 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh lovely. Were you kayaking?
April 20th, 2024
Anne
ace
Oh lucky Stu! Im enjoying the focus and depth of field and wishing I was on a beach too
April 20th, 2024
