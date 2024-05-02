Previous
Church Flowers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2917

Church Flowers

A stroll around St Thomas a Becket Church to prepare and rehearse for taking photographs for a friend's ceremony.

Pocketful of joy today - having another fabulous friend help me with posing and settings. they also rescued me as I tried to guillotine my finger off when moving a sign!
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
799% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Excellent photograph
May 2nd, 2024  
narayani ace
Lovely image
May 2nd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely half n’half.
May 2nd, 2024  
katy ace
I really like the pretty flowers against the rough texture of that steel wall
May 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise