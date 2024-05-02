Sign up
Previous
Photo 2917
Church Flowers
A stroll around St Thomas a Becket Church to prepare and rehearse for taking photographs for a friend's ceremony.
Pocketful of joy today - having another fabulous friend help me with posing and settings. they also rescued me as I tried to guillotine my finger off when moving a sign!
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
4
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4940
photos
218
followers
101
following
799% complete
View this month »
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
Latest from all albums
2913
1737
2914
1738
2915
2916
1739
2917
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
2nd May 2024 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent photograph
May 2nd, 2024
narayani
ace
Lovely image
May 2nd, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely half n’half.
May 2nd, 2024
katy
ace
I really like the pretty flowers against the rough texture of that steel wall
May 2nd, 2024
