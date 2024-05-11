Sign up
Photo 2926
We Keep Laithwaites Solvent
Pocketful of joy today - witnessed our friends' renewal of their weddings vows 40 years after they married in the same church. So romantic!
11th May 2024
11th May 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very special day
May 11th, 2024
