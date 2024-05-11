Previous
We Keep Laithwaites Solvent by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2926

We Keep Laithwaites Solvent

Pocketful of joy today - witnessed our friends' renewal of their weddings vows 40 years after they married in the same church. So romantic!
11th May 2024 11th May 24

JackieR

ace
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very special day
May 11th, 2024  
