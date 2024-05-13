Previous
Oh Deer by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2928

Oh Deer

Pocketful of joy today - fun with grandson in two parks. Play park and Bradgate Park
13th May 2024 13th May 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
802% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Wow! This is a fantastic composition and a terrific capture of him. Did your grandson see it?
May 13th, 2024  
Monica
Fabulous!
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise