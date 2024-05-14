Previous
Floor Light Show by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2929

Floor Light Show

Visit to National Space Centre, my favourite bit is the Climate Change floor! Ripples galore as you stomp on the fish ( I'm a terrible Nana giving a poor example of behaviour!)

Pocketful of joy today - uneventful morning of Nana-ing
14th May 2024 14th May 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
802% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise