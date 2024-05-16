Previous
Tiptoe Through the Tulips by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2931

Tiptoe Through the Tulips

I'm doing a Crochet Along project, am now on week three of a square blanket. The new skills for this week are doing tulip stitch and to read a diagramatic pattern as well as text.

My get pushed challenge from Annie was to make an image of paper, but how to do that as a half and half? Well, I did it this way!

Thought I'd also shoehorn in for the song challenge too! A song I remember my parents singing every spring when they saw tulips!!! Dare you to click on the link and enjoy the earworm for the day!!!
https://youtu.be/zcSlcNfThUA?si=XoI1YR0cnNDer7y6
16th May 2024 16th May 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
803% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
10/10 for your patience and determination.
May 16th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@annied hope this meets your approval?
@wakelys I've only cursed a couple of times!!!
May 16th, 2024  
Annie D ace
is the song Tiny Tim - Tiptoe through the Tulips? I'm not clicking if it is ...I have had it stuck in my head too many times hahahahaa
and yes - it meets my approval - well Done!
May 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise