Tiptoe Through the Tulips

I'm doing a Crochet Along project, am now on week three of a square blanket. The new skills for this week are doing tulip stitch and to read a diagramatic pattern as well as text.My get pushed challenge from Annie was to make an image of paper, but how to do that as a half and half? Well, I did it this way!Thought I'd also shoehorn in for the song challenge too! A song I remember my parents singing every spring when they saw tulips!!! Dare you to click on the link and enjoy the earworm for the day!!!