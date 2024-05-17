Sign up
Previous
Photo 2932
Free to a Good Home
but I took them anyway.
SiL and I going to see who does best with these plants that were on their last legs/roots when I rescued them from a garden centre. Wish now I'd picked us up two punnets each!!
17th May 2024
17th May 24
0
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4969
photos
217
followers
101
following
803% complete
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
1748
2928
1749
2929
49
2930
2931
2932
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
17th May 2024 10:11am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mayhalf-2024
